Downtown Lafayette celebrating 4th of July with Uncle Sama s Jam tonight
Uncle Sam's Jam is taking place at Parc International today in Downtown Lafayette from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Geno Delafose & The French Rockin' Boogie and Three37 Band will be performing while residents enjoy the food, drinks, facepainting and other activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stealing your queen
|Sun
|BabyBlue
|4
|Did anyone know this guy who used the username:...
|Jul 1
|Lilac St Cyr
|1
|I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13)
|Jul 1
|Lilac St Cyr
|36
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Jun 29
|Lah tee dah
|17
|Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15)
|Jun 29
|Lah tee dah
|12
|The future of Church Point
|Jun 24
|WTF
|22
|Big meat at reds (Oct '15)
|Jun 22
|Denny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC