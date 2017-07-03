DOTD issues statement on road construction worker killed in crash

"It brings DOTD great sadness to announce that on Monday, July 3, 2017, a tragic accident occurred that took the life of DOTD employee Paul Featherston, from District 03 in Lafayette. Just before 9 a.m., Paul was performing routine road maintenance in Iberia Parish when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop in the work zone.

