CYT Lafayette Hosts Master Workshop with Broadway Actor
CYT Lafayette will host a Master Workshop with Broadway star J. Mark McVey on Saturday, July 15th. This is an opportunity for local actresses and actors to spend the day with Mr. McVey learning vocal and acting techniques.
