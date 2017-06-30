CYT Lafayette Hosts Master Workshop w...

CYT Lafayette Hosts Master Workshop with Broadway Actor

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

CYT Lafayette will host a Master Workshop with Broadway star J. Mark McVey on Saturday, July 15th. This is an opportunity for local actresses and actors to spend the day with Mr. McVey learning vocal and acting techniques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Cormier arrested for stealing cultivator 6 hr Farmer Jo 1
Firework Displays Tonight- Suggestions PLEASE! (Dec '06) 23 hr Pattyricjard 7
Stealing your queen Jul 2 BabyBlue 4
Did anyone know this guy who used the username:... Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 1
I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13) Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 12
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC