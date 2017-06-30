Courtesy: The Advocate

Courtesy: The Advocate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A Vermilion Parish government lawsuit blaming wetlands loss on exploration canals and waste disposal pits left after decades of oil and gas drilling must be heard in state court, a federal magistrate in Lafayette has found. The recommendation, which still needs backing from U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, mirrors what federal judges in the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans have already ruled in 28 similar lawsuits filed by Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes over wetlands loss in those and other coastal parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
evelyn comeaux (Jan '16) 3 hr Tessa 4
Joe Cormier arrested for stealing cultivator Wed Farmer Jo 1
Firework Displays Tonight- Suggestions PLEASE! (Dec '06) Tue Pattyricjard 7
Stealing your queen Jul 2 BabyBlue 4
Did anyone know this guy who used the username:... Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 1
I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13) Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 17
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC