Courtesy: The Advocate

A Vermilion Parish government lawsuit blaming wetlands loss on exploration canals and waste disposal pits left after decades of oil and gas drilling must be heard in state court, a federal magistrate in Lafayette has found. The recommendation, which still needs backing from U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, mirrors what federal judges in the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans have already ruled in 28 similar lawsuits filed by Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes over wetlands loss in those and other coastal parishes.

