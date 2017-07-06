Community gathers for second annual M...

Community gathers for second annual Mickey Shunick bike ride in Lafayette

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

About 100 people gathered at Rotary Point in Lafayette to ride in the second annual Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Ride. Shunick was a UL Lafayette student when she was abducted and killed in 2012, after leaving a friend's house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
evelyn comeaux (Jan '16) 13 hr Tessa 4
Joe Cormier arrested for stealing cultivator Wed Farmer Jo 1
Firework Displays Tonight- Suggestions PLEASE! (Dec '06) Tue Pattyricjard 7
Stealing your queen Jul 2 BabyBlue 4
Did anyone know this guy who used the username:... Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 1
I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13) Jul 1 Lilac St Cyr 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 17
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC