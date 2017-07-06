Community gathers for second annual Mickey Shunick bike ride in Lafayette
About 100 people gathered at Rotary Point in Lafayette to ride in the second annual Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Ride. Shunick was a UL Lafayette student when she was abducted and killed in 2012, after leaving a friend's house.
