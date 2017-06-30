Bike ride to remember Mickey Shunick set for Thursday
Lafayette residents are coming together to celebrate the life of Mickey Shunick and the second anniversary of the Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Loop. The bike ride will begin tomorrow, July 6, at 5:45 p.m. at Rotary Point in Lafayette.
