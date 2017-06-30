Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette are People in Business fro July 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Otwell will oversee more than 200 employees, hire project managers and superintendents and lead long range scheduling of crews and equipment. Otwell was operations manager, having started with JB James in 2009 as a project manager and held positions as structures manager and paving manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stealing your queen 8 hr BabyBlue 4
Did anyone know this guy who used the username:... Sat Lilac St Cyr 1
I have a girlfriend but I think I'm gay? please... (Jun '13) Sat Lilac St Cyr 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Jun 29 Lah tee dah 12
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Jun 22 Denny 2
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC