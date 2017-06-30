Y/Project Scoops 2017 ANDAM Fashion Award

The prize comes at a crucial time for the buzzy Paris-based brand as it moves into its next phase. Y OH Y: Y/Project 's rising star just ascended a notch higher with the Paris-based label - a key player in Paris' new guard - scooping the 2017 ANDAM Fashion Award at a ceremony here Friday, on the eve of couture week in Paris.

