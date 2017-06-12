WWE Raw: Burning Questions to Address...

WWE Raw: Burning Questions to Address After June 12 Show

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: BleacherReport

After the beautifully violent pull-apart brawl between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe on Monday's WWE Raw, things got weird and bewildering in a hurry. The red brand took Noam Dar down a strange path that saw him yelling at a cell phone in the corner of the ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 34 min Harrisson 42
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) 3 hr Dat thang stank 11
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mon I dare you 33
The future of Church Point Mon WTF 20
Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10) Jun 7 Lah tee dah 34
Yogi Berra May 29 Wildbird 1
Ron Guidry May 29 Wildbird 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC