Women accuse former Saints lineman of rape in Lafayette

16 hrs ago

Lafayette authorities are investigating claims of sexual assault by two women against Tyrunn Walker, a New Iberia native and former defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints. Keith Stutes, district attorney for the 15th Judicial District, said detectives forwarded their investigative findings to his office June 15. He said it was too soon to say whether he will present the evidence to a grand jury.

Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

