White House: Assad possibly prepping ...

White House: Assad possibly prepping for another chemical attack

23 hrs ago

The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack. Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued an ominous statement Monday evening that says the U.S. "has identified potential preparations" for another chemical attack by the Assad government that it says "would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children."

