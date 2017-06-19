What should you major in?
What should you major in? What are the most popular degree programs at Louisiana universities? Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/education/2017/06/19/what-should-you-major-in/370442001/ Michael Totaro, associate professor of informatics at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, previews anticipated additions to computer science and related degree programs. The two Baton Rouge schools reflect a statewide trend when it comes to which degree programs graduated the most students and represent universities' efforts to stay aligned with today's job market.
