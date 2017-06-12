Way to Go: Family foursome
Gene and Kathy Miller, of Broussard, far left and third from left, and their grandchildren, Sydney Shorey, 15, second from left, also of Broussard, and Tristan Shorey, 18, of Lafayette, recently vacationed in London, Paris and New York City. In London, the family visited the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, the British Museum, Big Ben and Windsor Castle.
