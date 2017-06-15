Volunteers determined to find missing teen Daisy Lynn Landry
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Officials said they are close to wrapping up their search for missing Lafayette teenager Daisy Lynn Landry. However, volunteers said they are still determined to find the missing teen.
