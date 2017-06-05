UL Lafayette to offer online General Studies degree program
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is launching a new online degree program in general studies designed for working professionals. In a press release, the university says their aim for this new online degree is to entice former students who did not graduate, to finish earning their degrees.
