Two Lafayette residents killed in crash in Jeff Davis Parish
On June 7, 2017, shortly after 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 190 and Louisiana Highway 26 about two miles east of Elton. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Toyota Sienna van was traveling north on LA 26 when the driver, 53-year-old Ushaben Patel of Lafayette, failed to stop at a stop sign.
