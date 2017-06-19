Traffic cams in Louisiana city could be put on hold
Traffic camera enforcement in a Louisiana city could be on hold as its local government determines what company will manage the program. The Advocate reports the contract between Lafayette and Redflex ended on Sunday as government leaders were still negotiating with a competing company to run the traffic cameras.
