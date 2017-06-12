These Insurance Policies Aren't Worth...

These Insurance Policies Aren't Worth Your Money

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lifehacker

In a way, insurance is the least satisfying thing you can spend your money on. You buy it with the hope that you'll never need to actually use it .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lifehacker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 20 hr SadButTrue 59
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 13 Dat thang stank 11
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Jun 12 I dare you 33
The future of Church Point Jun 12 WTF 20
Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10) Jun 7 Lah tee dah 34
Yogi Berra May 29 Wildbird 1
Ron Guidry May 29 Wildbird 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC