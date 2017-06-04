Tenants of Lafayette home get out unh...

Tenants of Lafayette home get out unharmed after smelling smoke from fire

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that woke up to two children in their bedroom this morning. Trahan said the children of the upstairs tenant were awakened by the smoke and alerted their parents and the downstairs tenant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point May 31 LamiBilat 11
Yogi Berra May 29 Wildbird 1
Ron Guidry May 29 Wildbird 1
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) May 29 Nevin 8
Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12) May 26 Bink21 43
Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12) May 25 Melod 16
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) May 19 Feed Up 9
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Lafayette Parish was issued at June 05 at 9:31AM CDT

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC