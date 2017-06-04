Tenants of Lafayette home get out unharmed after smelling smoke from fire
Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that woke up to two children in their bedroom this morning. Trahan said the children of the upstairs tenant were awakened by the smoke and alerted their parents and the downstairs tenant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 31
|LamiBilat
|11
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Nevin
|8
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|May 25
|Melod
|16
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC