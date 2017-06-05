Supreme Court denies CJ Saloom's appeal
The State Supreme Court has refused to consider an appeal from a local man who killed a Lafayette psychiatrist in 1993. Clarence J. Saloom was found not guilty by reason of insanity after he killed Dr. Joseph Henry Tyler Jr. on April 10, 1993 at the Acadiana Mental Health Center on Dulles Drive.
