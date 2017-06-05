Suit filed over Lafayette bonds

Suit filed over Lafayette bonds

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A federal lawsuit claims court officials in a Louisiana community often keep poor people jailed for months for no reason other than they can't afford bail. Civil rights lawyers sued the sheriff who oversees the Lafayette Parish's jail, a state judge and another court official responsible for setting bail amounts for people arrested in Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia parishes.

