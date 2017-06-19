Students to pay more at most Universi...

Students to pay more at most University of Louisiana schools

13 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Students will be paying more out of pocket to attend seven of the University of Louisiana System's colleges in the next school year, under $19 million in fee hikes approved Friday. An increase of $212.36 per semester for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the biggest hike approved for the 2017-18 school year, a 4.5 percent bump over last year that is estimated to raise $7 million annually for the campus.

