St. Martinville Chef becomes first woman to win Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off
A chef from a restaurant in St. Martinville is the first woman to win the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off in its 10-year history. Bonnie Breaux, who is the executive chef at The St. John Restaurant, won the honor at the event held earlier tonight at the Cajundome Convention Center.
