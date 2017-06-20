St. Martinville Chef becomes first wo...

St. Martinville Chef becomes first woman to win Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

13 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

A chef from a restaurant in St. Martinville is the first woman to win the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off in its 10-year history. Bonnie Breaux, who is the executive chef at The St. John Restaurant, won the honor at the event held earlier tonight at the Cajundome Convention Center.

