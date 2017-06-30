SMILE board president resigns

SMILE board president resigns

Lafayette attorney Marcus Bryant submitted a letter Wednesday to the SMILE board announcing his immediate resignation. He did not provide a reason for resigning and did not return calls and emails requesting comment for this story.

