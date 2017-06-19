Sears closing in July
"We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center at 5715 Johnston Street in Lafayette. The store will close to the public in mid-September and the Sears Auto Center will close in late July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big meat at reds (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|Denny
|2
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|mad
|15
|The future of Church Point
|Wed
|LamiBilat
|21
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|tae_neal
|240
|What's Up Doc?
|Jun 18
|thepoint
|1
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|Dat thang stank
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC