Search for missing Lafayette teen con...

Search for missing Lafayette teen continues, volunteers needed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Ten days after her she was last seen, Daisy Lynn Landry's disappearance is being investigated as a homicide; but her family and friends are working harder than ever to bring her home. Friday afternoon, Daisy Lynn's family passed out flyers at Ossun Elementary School hopeful someone will see her photo and remember something that will bring in new leads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point May 31 LamiBilat 11
Yogi Berra May 29 Wildbird 1
Ron Guidry May 29 Wildbird 1
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) May 29 Nevin 8
Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12) May 26 Bink21 43
Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12) May 25 Melod 16
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) May 19 Feed Up 9
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC