Road work in Lafayette postponed on Academy Road
Terri Cordick, Interim Director of the Public Works Department, announced today that the closure of Academy Rd. between Monticello Dr. and Normandy Rd. that was scheduled for Friday, June 23th 2017, 7:00 am thru Sunday, June 25th 2017, 5:00 pm has been postponed due to the weather.
