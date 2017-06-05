Restore Louisiana Task Force approves...

Restore Louisiana Task Force approves resolution for $51 million appropriation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

At its June 9 meeting, the Restore Louisiana Task Force unanimously approved a resolution that makes recommendations to Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration for distributing a $51 million federal allocation for relief from the 2016 floods. The resolution calls for allocating an additional $37.5 million to the Homeowner Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 22 hr Run Them Other Hoez 17
The future of Church Point Fri Le Grand Socisse 14
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 8 Dathoegotaids 10
Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10) Jun 7 Lah tee dah 34
Yogi Berra May 29 Wildbird 1
Ron Guidry May 29 Wildbird 1
Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12) May 26 Bink21 43
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC