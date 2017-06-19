Rep. Higgins, Indivisible Acadiana team up to send political message
It's the same group that recently staged a "die-in" outside his Lafayette office over his health care vote, but Monday night both sides were backing one message. Days after Congressman Steve Scalise was shot and critically injured in an alleged planned attack on politicians, Higgins and Indivisible Acadiana group members decided to set political preferences aside and join forces for a news conference.
