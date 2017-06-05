Rebuilding Together Acadiana suffers ...

Rebuilding Together Acadiana suffers tool theft

LAFAYETTE, LA: On the morning of June 7, 2017 Rebuilding Together Acadiana's volunteers and construction crew discovered that the organization's tool trailer had been broken into during the night and all of the tools had been stolen. The padlocked trailer was parked at a home in Duson off North Richfield.

