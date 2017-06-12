Process started to recall City Marsha...

Process started to recall City Marshal Brian Pope

Monday

Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux said a petition was filed Monday and sent to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office. The person behind the recall move will have 180 days to collect 27,500 signatures from registered voters in the city of Lafayette.

