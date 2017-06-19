KSAX-TV / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
The Lafayette Consolidated Government Department of Public Works has opened an additional sandbag location at Blackham Coliseum for residents wishing to sandbag their property. Blackham Coliseum is located at 2330 Johnston Street in Lafayette.
