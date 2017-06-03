Orange Means Safety

Orange Means Safety

Jacob Voorhies, 11, of Lafayette Louisiana, had the pleasure and excitement of holding a live alligator, compliments of the Texas Parks and Wildlife , when he and his family stopped at the Texas Travel Information Center on Interstate 10, Friday morning, for the travel centers 8th Annual Safety Day.

