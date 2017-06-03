Orange Means Safety
Jacob Voorhies, 11, of Lafayette Louisiana, had the pleasure and excitement of holding a live alligator, compliments of the Texas Parks and Wildlife , when he and his family stopped at the Texas Travel Information Center on Interstate 10, Friday morning, for the travel centers 8th Annual Safety Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The future of Church Point
|May 31
|LamiBilat
|11
|Yogi Berra
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Ron Guidry
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Nevin
|8
|Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12)
|May 26
|Bink21
|43
|Transgender dating scene in Lafayette? (Mar '12)
|May 25
|Melod
|16
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC