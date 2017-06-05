On the area arts and cultural scene

On the area arts and cultural scene

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Advocate

Tickets are on sale for "One Night Only: An Evening of Soulful Musical Milestones," a fundraiser for New Venture Theatre, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, call 588-7576 or visit nvarts.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point 6 hr Feed Up 17
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) 6 hr Feed Up 32
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Sat Run Them Other Hoez 17
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 8 Dathoegotaids 10
Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10) Jun 7 Lah tee dah 34
Yogi Berra May 29 Wildbird 1
Ron Guidry May 29 Wildbird 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC