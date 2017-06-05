On the area arts and cultural scene

Tickets are on sale for "One Night Only: An Evening of Soulful Musical Milestones," a fundraiser for New Venture Theatre, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, call 588-7576 or visit nvarts.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.