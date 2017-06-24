Multiple government agencies hold dis...

Multiple government agencies hold disaster recovery fair for victims of August 2016 floods

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Federal, state, and local agencies held a disaster recovery resource fair today in Lafayette to help folks get extra funding for flood damage. HUD, FEMA, the state of Louisiana Housing Corporation, Lafayette city government, and other agencies were on hand helping renters, home and business owners with questions about recovering from the August 2016 floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point 20 hr WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Thu Denny 2
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 22 mad 15
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Jun 20 tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 13 Dat thang stank 11
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,595 • Total comments across all topics: 282,014,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC