Multiple government agencies hold disaster recovery fair for victims of August 2016 floods
Federal, state, and local agencies held a disaster recovery resource fair today in Lafayette to help folks get extra funding for flood damage. HUD, FEMA, the state of Louisiana Housing Corporation, Lafayette city government, and other agencies were on hand helping renters, home and business owners with questions about recovering from the August 2016 floods.
