More

More

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

In its 32nd year of honoring the nation's best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Armand "Mondo" Duplantis of Lafayette High School as its 2016-17 Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Duplantis was surprised with the news at a local restaurant in Lafayette, La..

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drainage problems (Jan '09) 7 hr Lah tee dah 17
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) 7 hr Lah tee dah 12
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Jun 22 Denny 2
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Jun 20 tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lafayette Parish was issued at June 29 at 3:25PM CDT

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC