Man sentenced in death of infant

Man sentenced in death of infant

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

An Abbeville man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2012 death of a three-month-old child. Shane Vincent pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of manslaughter in a plea deal with the state, according to the Abbeville Meridonal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 10 min Geezer 16
The future of Church Point 16 hr Le Grand Socisse 14
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Thu Dathoegotaids 10
Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10) Wed Lah tee dah 34
Yogi Berra May 29 Wildbird 1
Ron Guidry May 29 Wildbird 1
Paying child support for a child I just found o... (Aug '12) May 26 Bink21 43
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC