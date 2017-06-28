LUS works to resolve tree trimming co...

LUS works to resolve tree trimming concerns voiced by Lafayette residents

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Lafayette residents who claim workers trimming trees for LUS are improperly trimming trees on their property. On Tuesday, concerned Lafayette residents voiced their concerns at a Town Hall Meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) 20 hr Fck casey 11
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 25 Lah tee dah 16
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Jun 22 Denny 2
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Jun 20 tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,326 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC