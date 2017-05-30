LPSO expanding efforts in locating missing Lafayette teen
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking anyone who spoke to Jacquelyn "Daisy" Landry around the time of her disappearance to come forward. "The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to follow leads in reference to the investigation surrounding missing teen Jacquelyn "Daisy" Landry.
