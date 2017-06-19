Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off gets under...

Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off gets underway in Lafayette

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

The 10th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off gets underway today at the CajunDome in Lafayette. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says this is a great way to showcase the fresh seafood of the Bayou State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) 13 hr tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Sun thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) Jun 13 Dat thang stank 11
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Jun 12 I dare you 33
The future of Church Point Jun 12 WTF 20
Should a married women go out to a bar when her... (Jul '10) Jun 7 Lah tee dah 34
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC