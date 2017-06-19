Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off gets underway in Lafayette
The 10th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off gets underway today at the CajunDome in Lafayette. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says this is a great way to showcase the fresh seafood of the Bayou State.
