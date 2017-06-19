Louisiana jobs picture still mixed among metro areas: five cities down, four up
The jobs picture remained mixed for Louisiana in May, with the state posting a slight increase in employment but the majority of metro areas once again posting year-to-year losses. The state's nonfarm employment was up 6,300 jobs, or 0.3 percent from May 2016, to 1,987,100, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big meat at reds (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Denny
|2
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Thu
|mad
|15
|The future of Church Point
|Jun 21
|LamiBilat
|21
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|tae_neal
|240
|What's Up Doc?
|Jun 18
|thepoint
|1
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14)
|Jun 13
|Dat thang stank
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC