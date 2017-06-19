Land use and urban planning experts to visit Lafayette
The Urban Land Institute has assembled a team of renowned land use and urban planning experts to visit Lafayette the week of June 25. The group is expected to make recommendations on developing resilient land use strategies for Downtown Lafayette. The delegation is led by former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy.
