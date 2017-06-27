Lafayette smoking ban to go into effect August 1
Patrons of bars in Lafayette will still be allowed to smoke in outside patios areas but smoking inside the bar won't be allowed. On April 18, the Lafayette Parish Council decided in a 7-2 vote to extend its smoking ordinance to all clubs and bars, just like the ban that recently passed in New Orleans.
