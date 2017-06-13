Lafayette residents independently search for Daisy Lynn
After finding human remains last night Lafayette residents Jeff Bigalow and Kyel Robinson wanted to continue to independently search for Daisy Lynn Landry. The two men are family friends of the Landry's and feel it is important to not forget about Daisy Lynn and to continue to search for her.
