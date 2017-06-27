Lafayette Police identify suspect in ...

Lafayette Police identify suspect in Moss Street shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Lafayette, La. Lafayette Police have identified a suspect in the shooting that occurred on Moss Street over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) Tue Fck casey 11
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 25 Lah tee dah 16
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
Big meat at reds (Oct '15) Jun 22 Denny 2
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Jun 20 tae_neal 240
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,526 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC