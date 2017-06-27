Lafayette parks and recreation bracing for possible budget cuts
Funding for parks and community centers in Lafayette could be on the chopping block for the second budget year in a row. LCG cut hundreds of thousands from the programs last year and could lose more soon, sparking concerns about several popular summer hangouts in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
