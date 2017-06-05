Lafayette Marshal's Office arrest man wanted in 2015 Crowley shooting
A man wanted in an April 2015 shooting in Crowley has been arrested by the Lafayette City Marshal's Office. According to Officials, 23-year-old Dillan Green was arrested Monday June 5, 2017, on the 200 block of Paul Breaux in Lafayette.
