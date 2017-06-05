Lafayette man sentenced to prison for...

Lafayette man sentenced to prison for defrauding families

13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A former Lafayette stockbroker and financial consultant was sentenced to 18 months in prison for operating a scheme to take money from the families of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees on the false promise that he would provide the ICE detainees assistance in their immigration proceedings. Donald Domingue, 59, of Lafayette, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald Walter on one count of wire fraud.

