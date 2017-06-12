Lafayette family marks one year since Pulse nightclub shooting
Julissa Leal puts her hand prints around a painting of her brother, Frank Hernandez, who was killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting A Lafayette family is among those attending services in Orlando, marking one year since the massacre at the Pulse nightclub. Frank, "Frankie" Hernandez, 27, was killed in the shooting.
