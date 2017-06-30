Lafayette deputies search for theft s...

Lafayette deputies search for theft suspects

According to a spokesman with the sheriff's office, two men allegedly forced a cash drawer open with a crow bar in the sporting goods section of the store. The two suspects damaged the drawer lock and left the property with $363, according to the report.

